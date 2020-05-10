The businessman Jorge Paulo Lemann, founder of the 3G Capital group, said it is important to stay focused and move forward in the face of the crisis scenario generated by the new coronavirus pandemic. “I have lived through many crises. I was born five days before the Second World War,” said the 80-year-old businessman, who said that he has gone through 10 to 11 crises throughout his life.

“It is important to stay calm, adjust to changes and innovate,” said Lemann.

He stated that his strategy involves evaluating and thinking about the best opportunities generated by the crisis, but never giving up. “It is important to move on. This crisis, which must be bigger than most people think, will pass.”

Lemann participated on Saturday, 9, by videoconference, of the Brazil Conference at Harvard & MIT, an annual event promoted by Brazilian students in Boston, in the USA, broadcast by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, together with the CEO of the Venezuelan brewery Polar, Lorenzo Mendoza, and Verônica Serra, from Innova Capital, a former Harvard scholar.

The businessman reiterated that education is key to the development of countries. “I have six children, seven grandchildren, I like Brazil and I want to see it be a competitive and prosperous country.” He recalled his initiatives to support education in which he promotes the distribution of scholarships and encourages teaching programs for teachers. “What I do is just a drop in the ocean of the huge needs that Brazil needs for education.”

Among the initiatives, highlighted the billionaire, are the public education support programs carried out in the municipality of Sobral, in Ceará, well evaluated by the Basic Education Development Index (Ideb).

“We have invested in education, as well as Itaú and Natura and many other companies. There is progress and an awareness of this need,” said the businessman. “We are not doing as fast as other countries, but progress has been happening, slowly, but it has been happening,” he said.

He told what changed in his routine with the covid-19. Without taking business trips, the businessman says he has invested his time, isolated with his family in his home in Switzerland, reading and thinking.

“I used to stay the equivalent of 30 days a year on the plane, no more than a week in one place,” said he, who has been attending meetings at a distance. “I’m loving Zooming,” he said of the videoconference system. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

