Narayan Dabhalka, an 85-year-old man in India, has been the protagonist of a relevant gesture to the give up your bed from the hospital where he was admitted for coronavirus.

“I have lived my life”“Saving the life of a young man is more important. His children are small … please give him my bed,” he told the Gandhi Rughnalaya hospital.

During his admission, the doctors alerted him that they couldn’t do much more for saving him.

Therefore, he made this decision when he saw that a woman she begged for a bed for her husband that was critical due to Covid-19.

This is how Narayan Dabhalka left the hospital to die at home, surrounded by loved ones days later.

The healthcare system in India is completely collapsed. Almost 489,000 people remain in the ICU throughout the country, and 900,000 need assisted respiration.