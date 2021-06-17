“I have learned to always try to get up”

Rafa Nadal has delivered a speech this Wednesday to the 39 students who have completed their studies at his academy in Manacor (Mallorca) urging them to overcome the obstacles that they will encounter in the future: “If I have learned something these years, it is to always try to get up” said the winner of 20 Grand Slams titles.

“In the future we will be following in your footsteps and rejoicing in all your professional and personal successes, which I am sure will be many,” Nadal said at a graduation ceremony in which Ona Carbonell, captain of the Spanish synchronized swimming team, also participated.

“But I have to tell you that not everything will be joys along the way,” the Balearic tennis player warned them.

“You will have bad times, periods of doubt and many obstacles that will come between you and your goals. And it will be those painful moments that will help you to grow as students, as tennis players, as professionals and above all, as people ”, he said.

Nadal insisted on highlighting the ability to overcome adversity: “Sometimes you will achieve what you want in a short space of time and sometimes it will take longer to achieve it. But if you give one hundred percent, you can never blame yourself for anything. You know that I don’t usually give a lot of advice, but if I have learned something these years, it is to always try to get up ”.

“I have transmitted a message to the previous promotions that I also repeat today because for me it is something fundamental: Always surround yourself with good people who help you grow and stay away from those harmful people who do not contribute anything to you,” he added.

“If you support yourself in your family, in positive friendships and in good mentors, everything will be easier for you. Only in this way can you also be a reference in the future and help people who will come across you throughout life, “said the best Spanish athlete in history.

The 39 students who have finished their school years graduated from the Rafa Nadal International School, the American international school located in the facilities of the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar.