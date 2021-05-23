“I have learned not to judge myself”

Few actors of his generation can boast of having already worked with directors who are true icons of the history of Spanish cinema. We talk about Maria Pedraza and Fernando Colomo, who have crossed their paths in ‘Polyamory for beginners’, a fresh comedy that speaks openly of love and sex in all its varieties. In a break in the recordings of the second season of ‘Toy Boy’, the actress tells us what it has meant to share a filming set with interpreters of the stature of Karra Elejalde or Toni Acosta and how this film has changed her vision of the relations.

When Fernando Colomo calls you, do you feel that a great responsibility is coming your way?

The responsibility is what you want to put on. I feel it with all the characters that I do. But I have to say that Colomo is wonderful. I have felt like a family and that does not happen in all jobs. It is a very luminous being. We live in different times and it could be anchored to another lifestyle. But he seems to me like a guy who takes risks, he is still a child, he loves to play, listen, improvise and take risks. Don’t prejudge, listen. I feel like life has put him in the way when I needed him most.

And how have you been in comedy?

It is much more difficult than drama. I have freaked out. I lost up to 5 kilos in two weeks. I am very nervous, I have undiagnosed hyperactivity. But, without a doubt, I would do it again.

Karra Elejalde and Toni Acosta in “Polyamory for beginners”

Vertex Cinema

What would you highlight about Toni Acosta, Karra Elejalde, Inma Cuevas, Lola Rodríguez…?

For me this project has been like taking an intensive course. Toni has a charisma, a luminosity, an energy… Karra is such a creative being that it makes you want to want to create. Inma is super funny, I had a great time with her. And with Lola it happened to me as with Quim Ávila. I had not seen ‘Venom’, I saw it during the filming and it aroused an admiration for it. We have connected very well.

“I see love in a more classical way, I would not get involved in the polyamory”

What did you know and what have you learned from polyamory?

I did not know anything. I see love in a slightly more classic way, but I love discovering, trying…. I do not close myself to anything. It is true that, like Maria, I would not get involved in this situation because I know how I am. But it is also true that this character has opened a door for me to be freer in every way, not to judge myself. We are surrounded by prejudices. That is why sometimes we live as we live at the end.

Have you met people who have practiced it?

I was with a person whose sister was polyamorous. It’s very curious because, when the character came to me, I clearly saw my ex-sister-in-law. I mentioned it to Fernando and he burst out laughing. I wanted to base the character on her. Physically, personally … I liked being inspired by her. I do not know if it will be recognized, but I do not pretend it either.

Vertex Cinema

The film deals with normally taboo subjects, such as sexually transmitted diseases …

Yes. In that it reminds me a bit of ‘Elite’, with my character and HIV. We have tried to talk about all the issues in a pure and honest way, without wanting to impose anything. We wanted to do something very human.

“We have talked about all the issues in a pure and honest way”

You also have sex scenes. What was it like to shoot them?

My first day of filming I shot a sequence eating tataki and a sex scene. Thus, as soon as you arrive. I had a great time because we were in a calm, trusting environment, in which we could have our say. I think Quim and I managed to reflect what happens in those first few times, which are clumsy until you find your way of making love.

The movie doesn’t leave a clear message about polyamory …

No. It shows it as it is and leaves the door open for you to think about whether you want to try it or not.

Manolo Pavon / Netflix

And now, what projects do you have?

I’m filming the new thing for ‘Toy Boy’ and I’ve finished the movie ‘The Crystal Girls’, directed by Jota Linares. It has been a project that I do not believe I have done. I shot it in a personal moment that I will tell when it is released, I will be as transparent as I have been in the film. I want to be very crude with what I have felt, because this movie has marked a before and after in my life. When I see her, an ambulance will have to be outside waiting for me, I won’t be able to stop crying …

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io