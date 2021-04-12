“I have had proposals in recent weeks”

04/12/2021

On at 20:36 CEST

Daniel Guillen

Former Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has confessed that he has had several offers to return to the bench in recent weeks for the London Football Awards: “I’ve had opportunities that have arisen over the last six weeks. Flattering opportunities, certainly, but not the right proposition.”.

His dismissal as a technician of the club that became one of the Premier League’s historic players it was a painful blow personally: “Nobody wants to lose their job and get out of the team you love, but when you enter this career, you know it can happen. It doesn’t matter how good you think you are.”.

According to the British media, Frank Lampard would have been on the agenda of Celtic Glasgow or Crystal Palace in these lasts months, in addition to the England U21 team. But the coach would have rejected them, waiting for a project that seduces him professionally.

Lampard, cariacontecido after the 0-3 against Manchester City

| AFP

Leaving Chelsea, a tough goodbye

Frank Lampard’s departure was as necessary as it was painful. One of the most important players in the club’s history piloted the London club’s sports project from the benches, but it did not end up working. After five defeats in the last eight games, and a worrying ninth place in the Premier League, Abramovich’s board confirmed the manager’s dismissal. and the commitment to Thomas Tuchel, who has managed to redirect the team.

The English coach, whose first experience on the bench was in the Derby, took the reins of Chelsea in the summer of 2019 and directed a total of 84 meetings. With an effectiveness of 52.3%, Frank Lampard’s Chelsea was at the gates of the European Super Cup and the FA Cup in its first season.