“I have grown fond of the yellow jersey”

07/04/2021 at 7:56 PM CEST

Slovenian Tadej pogacar He confessed that he felt threatened the leadership of the Tour de France by the Australian Ben o’connor, who had almost 9 minutes in a break, which led him to carry out an attack on the final leg of the climb to Tignes to keep it.

“It would not have been a big problem to lose the lead, but I am becoming fond of it and I want to keep it as long as possible. I attacked at the end, which has allowed me to maintain the lead and increase the advantage with my rivals,” said the rider from the UAE, who wore yellow for the second time in their career, having done it last year on the Champs Elysees. That attack made him win another 32 seconds with the rest of the candidates for the podium in Paris and show that he is the strongest in the race.

The Slovenian assured that after the Ecuadorian attack Richard Carapaz others were expected, so he decided to be the one to be offensive: “Otherwise I would have used more forces.”

Pogacar considered that the main danger came from Ineos and its leader, the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz: “He should feel good and he has put the team to work. I respect his strategy, but I had the strength to attack and thus avoid exposing myself to other counterattacks.”

The leader did not want to designate his main opponent and included among them the Australian Ben o’connor, winner of the stage and placed second overall. “He has run very well today, he has used a lot of energy, I don’t know what the consequences will be. He is a good runner in the general classification, strong and young. He is a rival in the general classification,” he said.

Given the criticism that his team is not very strong, Pogacar He assured: “So far on the Tour we are one of the strongest teams, perhaps the one with the most.”

He also responded to the suspicions that his great deeds are raising about his cleanliness. “I don’t know what to say. My physical condition is very good. Today a little worse than yesterday, but yesterday was one of the best days of my career. I also felt good today, but it was more of a stage to survive. I’m in good shape conditions, “he said.