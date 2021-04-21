“I have great admiration for Guardiola for what he said”

04/21/2021 at 4:36 PM CEST

EFE

Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta coach, expressed his “great admiration” for the Spaniard Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach, and his defense of the relationship between effort and success in sport, commenting on the failure of the Super League project European announced on Sunday and frustrated less than three days later.

“What happened these days cannot be something that goes unnoticed. It is enough to see the reactions. I have great admiration for Guardiola, Klopp, for the Liverpool or Chelsea fans “Gasperini said at the Roma-Atalanta press conference the day before.

“There was a lot of talk and the reactions were very strong. Fortunately, there is football played, which is what is closest to our tastes,” he added.

Gasperini referred to Guardiola’s statements on Tuesday, when he thought that football “is not a sport when the relationship between effort and success, between effort and reward, does not exist. It is not sport when success is guaranteed in advance. It’s not sport when it doesn’t matter if you lose. “

“It is not fair when a team fights, fights and fights, reaches the top, but cannot qualify because success was already guaranteed for a few other clubs,” added the Spanish City manager.

Gasperini also acknowledged that the launch of the Super League bothered himPerhaps even more so because he is in command of a team that, based on organization and work, has made a niche among the largest in Italy, despite not having the same financial resources.

“It annoyed us all and we saw the reactions. What we have achieved we achieved in the field and we are happy about that,” he stressed.