“I have felt better than yesterday, but I will have to improve against Rublev”

Albert ramos has become this Wednesday the second Spanish, after Roberto Bautista, in reaching the round of 16 of Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy. The one from Mataró has defeated the French in the second round of the tournament Adrian mannarino for 6-4 and 6-4. Ramos has been happy for his victory during the press conference, although not so much for the fact that he had to play on Court 2, which is not accessible to the public because it is within the bubble zone of the players. .

“Adrian is always a difficult opponent, very talented. We know each other a lot, we played for the first time at the age of 16 in a U16 European Tour tournament. It is always difficult to play with him and it has cost me a little to adapt but I have played a very good game ”, he pointed out. Ramos explained that he has not been fully involved in the game, but that he has been improving with the passing of the minutes.

One of the favorites for the title awaits him in the round of 16 as Andrey Rublev. “He already played here years ago and beat Verdasco. He has great potential and great acceleration on the ball and I’m happy for him. He comes not only from the Monte Carlo final, but has won several 500, He does not usually get off the semis and is one of the fittest players on the circuit”, Has told about his next rival.

Against Rublev the Spanish player must show his best tennis. “Yesterday I was a bit nervous and uncoordinated against a young opponent who played without pressure. Today I felt a little better, but tomorrow I have a super difficult match. I will have to improve a lot of things if I want to have options ”, Ramos reflected. “He always tries to attack, he is one of the players who gets the ball the most. I will try to do the best I know how to do things and hopefully I have a choice“, has said.

Ramos hasn’t been so happy about playing on Court 2. “It’s a bit difficult. I play where they tell me, but it does make me a little sad to be from here and that people from my city can’t see me. I hope to play with the public against Rublev and that my family and my friends come. We are going to cross our fingers so that all this happens ”, has counted.