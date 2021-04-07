Jon Rahm, world No. 3 and with three top-10s in his four appearances at the Masters, did not cut a hair after stepping on Augusta National on Wednesday morning. The birth of Kepa, his first child, last Saturday, has been taken more as an incentive and an evident element of motivation rather than a ‘setback’ to the preparation of the first Grand Slam 2021. Perhaps he could say it more alro but not clearer: “I have enough talent and I know I can win”, a statement of intent a minute after entering Augusta. He spoke to the media waiting for him in the mixed zone before even registering for the tournament.

The Basque recognized that the preparation for this ‘great’ that has returned to its usual week in April, has been atypical, but instead of seeing the glass half empty, Jon sees it half full: “I haven’t slept much from Thursday to Monday and I haven’t hit a single golf shot in this time. It is true that I have not prepared as much as in the past, but on the other hand, when you train for a Grand Slam you spend a lot of time thinking about the tournament and this time for four or five days I have not had the Masters in mind. I think this is kind of refreshing, I arrive in a different state of mind. It is a different preparation, but I am prepared to compete, otherwise I would not be here, “said the Barrika.

“I haven’t had much sleep from Thursday to Monday and I haven’t hit a single golf shot in this time. It is a different preparation, but I am prepared to compete, otherwise I would not be here “

Jon is out of his mind with joy. Kelley and Kepa meet perfectly. “The delivery was very fast and very good. Between Kelley began to dilate, the waters broke and Kepa was born, it didn’t take long, really. I am very grateful that everything has gone well, Kelley is fine and the child is perfect. In fact, he left the hospital without losing weight, which is not very common … There you can tell that he is Basque … The first two days have been to be aware of what Kelley or the child needed and change diapers. The hardest thing has been leaving home, it was even hard for me to leave the room when I was there. Coming here, on the plane, the Wi-Fi has not worked and they had a visit at the pediatrician. I’m not going to lie to you, I was very nervous because I wanted to talk to Kelley to find out how it went. It has been a very long three hours ”, he added.

Without ‘distractions’ due to the birth of his first offshoot, Rahm feels ready and ready to play his fifth Masters after playing 9 holes and practicing the short game, especially putting, to familiarize himself with the speed of some greens that are expected to be like crystals. “I really want to play this Masters since I have never had the opportunity to face him with the greens so hard and fast, as I have always seen him on television. I like it that way and I want to play it under these conditions. Hopefully it doesn’t rain a lot, ”the Biscayan said.

“I come from living the best experience of my life”

Then he assured that “I am not worried about being on Wednesday and not having played a practice round. I come from living the best experience of my life. I am happy and grateful to be here. I’d say I’m even in a better state of mind. I don’t know very well how to describe what I have lived and felt, I have no words, it is something unique, ”said Jon.

Finally Jon also had time to joke about Kepa and football. On whether he will come with a Masters under his arm this week: “Hopefully that is the case, although the first thing he has seen was losing Athletic, I don’t know… Of course, when he sees Olazábal, if he reminds me that Real won the Cup Anyway, I remind you that we have twenty-odd more … and a new opportunity in no time. Seriously, Real deserved it, it was a shame that they decided with a penalty, but their victory is well deserved ”.