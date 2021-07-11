“I have dreamed about this many times, I knew that once it would happen”

07/11/2021

Leo Messi He could not and did not want to hide his extreme happiness after winning his first title with Argentina. After lifting the Copa América, the captain of the albiceleste acknowledged that “I needed to get the thorn out of being able to achieve something with the & rdquor; and admitted that “the happiness I feel is inexplicable madness & rdquor ;. “Many times I had to leave sad, but I knew that once it was going to happen. There was no better moment, winning in Brazil and Brazil & rdquor ;, declared the ’10’.

“I have dreamed of this many times. I have thought about my family, my father, my brothers. Many times we had to suffer; they live it just like me & rdquor ;, a Messi has added that “I trusted a lot in this group, which became very strong since the last Copa América, where many good things were seen & rdquor ;. “They were locked up for many days, without being able to see ours, but the objective was clear. It was given to us, we were able to be champions and happiness is immense& rdquor ;, he insisted.

The best player, the most outstanding striker and the top scorer of the tournament, who only needed to win the MVP award of the final, considered that “we are still not aware of what we really did beyond being champions & rdquor ;. “Now we are very happy, celebrating, but it will be a match that will remain in history& rdquor ;, said after the very tough match against the ‘canarinha’. He was also ambitious in view of the Qatar World Cup: “Whenever you win you have to take advantage of the clean and jerk. I told my teammates that they are the future of the national team and I was not wrong& rdquor ;.

Pending renewal with Barça, Leo finished his statements by praising Scaloni. “This is to his credit, for what he did and what he built. I think it has been three years since he started his process, which has always been growing. He knew how to put together a spectacular group, a winning group. Deserves recognition. Argentina was not champion of America for a long time and today we have achieved it at the hands of him & rdquor ;, he sentenced.