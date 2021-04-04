Canadian Bianca Andreescu, ninth in the world, defeated Garbiñe Muguruza 3-6, 6-3 and 6-2 in the round of 16 of the Miami tournament ending her career in this WTA 1,000, but or yes there will be a Spanish woman fighting in the quarterfinals, and it will be Sara Sorribes, who defeated Tunisian Ons Jabeur, 6-4, 0-6 and 6-1.

Andreescu, champion of the US Open in 2019, was victorious in a duel that lasted until two hours and 12 minutes, and in which she imposed her speed, intensity and her great punch, preventing the victory 21 of the season of Garbiñe. Muguruza tried everything but his physique did not accompany him as he would have liked, accusing the accumulation of matches and the little recovery time after having also played the previous day, with a lot of heat and just over three hours to beat the Russian Anna Kalinskaya (4-6, 6-3 and 6-4).

After this defeat, the sixth so far this year, the Spanish will rest for a few days in Florida before heading to Charleston where he will play his first clay court tournament of the year. Garbiñe will keep second place in the WTA Race.

“I think it was a very tight match, and very physical. I had chances to get ahead, especially in the second set, and I didn’t convert. I felt that my physique was not up to the task today, I could not recover well from yesterday’s game “Muguruza acknowledged.

“It was my best start to the year, now it’s a bit tough but I’m happy with how I’m playing and wanting to continue. Today I have lacked energy, she is a player who plays very fast. But today I have dragged the accumulation of parties and I have not been at the level. But I know that I have to continue in this line “, he claimed .