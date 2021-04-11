“I have consumed 2 grams of cocaine a day”

This Sunday the first part of Jordi Évole’s interview with Miguel Bosé was broadcast on his program Lo de Évole. The artist has spoken above all about his youth and about the excesses in his life: “I have come to consume 2 grams a day (of cocaine)”, has confessed.

“I have never been very social. I have been wild. Wild. I have had a few years in which I discovered the dark side that we all have. Drugs, wild sex, tobacco, substances“confessed Bosé.

“I got around because of a lack of love, just one day I called some friends of mine at 1:30 in the morning and said I want to go out, I want to go to a party. They got dressed and went to see if it was true, because I don’t know they believed it. I had my first drink and put my first line on“explained the 65-year-old artist.

“I thought getting high was more creative,” he said. It started in the late 80s and ended a few years ago. Bosé said he was “very hooked, daily. It stopped being fun, party. He moved to the daily and begins to lose grace and cause serious problems, of conscience, that you do not justify. “

“I have come to consume 2 grams daily, more smoking pot, ecstasy … Anyway, “he confessed. But one day he left it:” I leave it all the same day, at the same time, upstairs on stage. My road manager told me, ‘everything is ready’. And I said, ‘it’s over. “Asked where he got the strength from, he said:” The strength only comes from within. They go through a process that is complicated, it takes time. It has a lot to do with the responsibility or responsibilities that you are exercising in life. My children had already been born. I cut and never in my life have I had a need. Everything is here (in the mind) “.

Miguel Bosé, who now resides in Mexico and is a coach in the Mexican version of the La Voz program, explained why his voice has changed: “My voice comes and goes. Its root is emotional, “he said.

“I realize when my family, a kind of coexistence agreement, two people who had a relationship live together and suddenly decide to move on so that the children of both parties can continue to grow together as they thought, from the first day they They were: brothers. All this has to do with the little ones. The problem is that it reaches the older ones. They are the ones who have to take the blows or carry the responsibilities. I was not prepared. admiration for the person you are with, when everything collapses, in my case due to discretion, responsibility, education … You put up with all that and it becomes poisoned. When it explodes, it explodes badly and serious problems begin. The first big problem I had was my voice, “he confessed.

“Now I have a voice, now I can speak. I have reached zero. Nothing“said Bosé, who revealed that he spoke with his own voice:” Don’t worry, I have abused you, take your time. When you’re ready, it appears “, until overnight, it reappears.

Miguel Bosé admits that the pandemic is affecting him economically: “90% of us make a living from concerts, we draw on reservations, but they are running out. I have paid for many schools, many apartments, many well-cared for loves … I have given great gifts. Houses, land, apartments … for love. Cars, garages … “, he explained.

The relationship with his father

Miguel Bosé also spoke about his relationship with his parents. “We didn’t fit in because we were the same. He didn’t want to change me. He wanted to have an heir made for him“explained the artist.

“Franco was drooling with my father. He called him ‘the boy’. In that Spain, the wealthy class was very wealthy and had their pets: film actors, flamenco dancers and singers, bullfighters and the occasional athlete. My father managed to put Spain on the map, because he was an international man. When he marries my mother (Lucía Bosé), the year I am born, only one other baby gets the cover of magazines like Paris Match or Life … me and Carolina de Monaco, “he said.

“If my mother were alive she would be very involved and would be standing up to this charade”

Asked about his biggest disagreement with his father, Bosé told a terrible anecdote: “The biggest disagreement was when he made me hunt. I shot a deer and killed the deer. So to transport them he would gut them. a ‘bambi’. He was days away from being born, “he said. His reaction: “I went to punch him (his father) and called him ‘son of a bitch’ and I left. He followed me with the Land Rover and said, ‘You are a coward and a weakling.’ I stood up. That night he came to my room, came over, opened the door ajar. I sensed that he wanted to ask me for forgiveness, but from his status he was not used to asking for forgiveness and I told him: ‘I’m not going to hunt again in my life.’

About her mother, Bosé said: “My mother has had a fantastic, unique life, with a husband whom he loved until the last day of his life, with three children who have made her proud… “.

Asked how he lived his death, the singer said: “I said goodbye by phone, due to the absurd protocols of the WHO. My mother did not have coronavirus, she did not die of Covid, that has to stop now. He died for another story that I will not talk about here. He sedated her as he used to do with the rest of the elders. If she were alive, she would be very involved and would be standing up to this charade, “she said.