Related news

Market volatility continues to leave opportunities at balance prices, but any too hasty movement can have dire consequences for an investor. IG analyst Sergio Ávila reviews what are the values ​​you are monitoring most closely “To take advantage of corrections” and enter at a discount.

Inside the Ibex 35, the analyst focuses on Cellnex, Grifols and Viscofan. Of the first of them, he highlights that “it is a value that does well with great strength and any correction could be exploited in the medium and long term.” From the pharmaceutical company, he points out that “the most important support is at the lows in March and we should wait to see if it gives a turn signal” on this level.

Regarding the meat packaging manufacturer, he underlines “he left double flooring that he completed and from there try to improve clearly” So much so that, he says, “it performs better than the market average, even better than the S&P 500.”

Sergio Ávila, IG analyst, reviews his favorites on the stock exchange





Investment strategies

In the energy sector, a traditional refuge value in times of turbulence, its bets are Iberdrola and Enagás. Of the electric company, he comments that “we should wait for a confirmation of exceeding the 9.36 euros”, while in the gas company he considers it convenient to “exceed the highs of April 30 and 22.13 euros per share”.

Beyond the king index of the Spanish stock market, Ávila looks at other values ​​”that we are monitoring to see if there are corrections in support areas.” This scenario would be ideal to attack in companies such as food Ebro Foods, the pharmaceutical Rovi and renewables Solaria and Solarpack.

Regarding other markets, the IG analyst does not hesitate to point out the technological Nasdaq as “a clear winner in this situation”. “Most likely, I can complete the V-turn,” he stresses. With these arguments, he does not hesitate to point out that this “is the index to look at if we want to propose a bullish and long-term operation ”on the stock market.

.