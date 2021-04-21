I have been scammed by Bizum, what can I do? | Technology

Bizum has become the most popular payment system between individuals through mobile phones in Spain. As in any other medium, scams are also possible. What are the steps to follow to claim?

In the world of technology we are used to using foreign platforms, mainly American: we send emails through Google, we interact through WhatsApp, we buy on Amazon, we pay through PayPal … But in recent years a payment platform developed in Spain, Bizum, has become the most used in our country. And in comfort, ease of use and effectiveness, it has nothing to send to the rest.

Bizum is a mobile payment system developed by Spanish banks. You associate your bank account with your smartphone and you can send money to anyone simply by knowing their mobile number or by accessing your contact book. It can also be used to make purchases or donate money to an NGO, among many other things. It is a free service, which has no surcharge.

In 2020, due to the pandemic, Bizum doubled its number of users, which already exceeds 15 million. But this popularity, and the fact that it is used for payments between individuals and that it is so easy to send money, the number of scams through Bizum has increased, as reported by TICbeat.

Still do not benefit from the advantages of Bizum? We tell you what it is and how it is used and everything you need to know about this mobile payment platform.

According to HelpMyCash.com, one of the most common scams with Bizum is the one that occurred a few months ago on behalf of Social Security.

A scammer was posing as a Social Security official and offering state financial aid for the pandemic. They sent an SMS with a supposed security code that it was actually a request for payment by Bizum. Those who signed it made a transfer to the scammers.

It is a scam that goes by the name of vishing, a fusion of the words voice and phishing, because the scammer impersonates the identity of a company or institution, using the voice.

But there have also been cases of scams through Bizum using emails and SMS or WhatsApp messages posing as the Post Office, banks, second-hand sellers, etc.

What is the best antivirus of 2021? Choose the most suitable antivirus for your needs and keep your smartphone, tablet and computer safe with our advice.

What can you do if you have been scammed through Bizum? From the financial comparator HelpyCash they remember that it is not possible to cancel the payment made through Bizum when you have realized the scam.

What you should do is file a complaint with the State Security Forces and Bodies (FCSE) and the Spanish Data Protection Agency. If bank details have been provided, you must also contact your entity and also change your access codes to avoid having your account hijacked.

What’s more recommend reporting fraud to the Internet User Security Office. The information is sent to the National Cybersecurity Institute and helps them to be more efficient when it comes to intercepting fraudulent web pages, malicious messages or portals with stolen data.

If you have paid voluntarily (even if you have been cheated) Bizum has no obligation to refund your money, but banks usually have insurance for these cases, although it already depends on the entity. Check with your bank.

The cheapest mobile with a 108 megapixel camera that you can find. It also has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 720G processor, 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. A beast with an unbeatable price.

To avoid this type of scam, the recommendations are always the same: be wary of any entity that asks you for a payment from a WhatsApp link, mobile, mail, etc. Public institutions such as the Treasury, Social Security, Post Office, etc., currently do not use Bizum.

If you receive a message from Bizum for a collection or payment check who sends it, and the amount of money. If you do not put this data, be suspicious.

Check the addresses of the websites you visit, check that they do not have changed letters in the name, and that they have the encrypted connection padlock. And never reveal personal data if you are not 100% sure who you are communicating with.