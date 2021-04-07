I have been fired in an ERE, should I pay taxes for everything I received as compensation?

The Covid-19 pandemic It has generated a great economic and social impact in many sectors and millions of people have been affected throughout 2020 by a total or partial Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE). In this way, this type of economic benefits are considered as earned income and, therefore, as one more payer when making the income statement.

Nevertheless, How is the Employment Regulation File (ERE) taxed? Are you also considered a payer in the Rent? The next campaign to process the annual income tax return starts this Wednesday, April 7 and from the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) they have elaborated a fiscal guide to solve the most frequent doubts of the taxpayers.

What is the limit exempt from paying income tax?

EREs involve a dissolution of employment contracts collectively due to economic, technical, organizational or production causes by companies. In this type of collective redundancies “there can be several alternatives to the ordinary collection of compensation “, such as the payment of a pre-retirement until the minimum retirement age or the delivery of a capital in several installments, explains the OCU.

Anyways, “a part is exempt from paying personal income tax “. Thus, in those EREs approved after February 12, 2012, the exempt limit “is 33 days of salary per year worked for a maximum of 24 monthly payments and a maximum of 180,000 euros “.

What if a larger amount is received?

In the case of receiving more money than the limit, “the excess part lYou can declare reduced by irregularity by 30% and thus pay less for it“If this happens, a series of conditions must be met: having worked in the company for more than two years and collecting the compensation in a single payment.

However, if said compensation is collected from the company in installments, you will have to divide “the years worked by the number of compensation collection exercises”. Only if the result is greater than 2, the 30% reduction can be applied.