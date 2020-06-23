Jim Cornette and his wife Stacey were indicted in the new #SpeakingOut movement. It was alleged that they extorted young fighters and were involved in predatory behaviors.

The stories about Cornette were endorsed by her longtime friend Kenny Bolin. Cornette recently spoke about this on her Jim Cornette Experience podcast in a big way.

Jim Cornette gives controversial answer

Cornette stated that he has never given any fighter preferential treatment “whether or not they wanted to establish intimate relationships with me or my wife.” You can find their full comments below.

“Help half of the people who deserved it and half of the people who shouldn’t, but everyone received an opportunity and it was not with fear or with any favor. And it has never been said before in the subsequent 15 years. The only problem I had when it came to giving talent a boost was when I was told to give a boost to a fighter who had never before been in front of an audience, who became a little unpleasant, but that had nothing to do with the accusations we are talking about. “ “You don’t think these guys who became the most powerful fighters in the world’s biggest promotion, especially during a period of time where John Lauranitis wanted to get rid of me, get me out of the way here at OVW, haven’t they helped him a bit? “This would not have arisen by now, like many horrible things? No person to whom I allegedly made that offer, at that time, privately, publicly told anyone, etc. “ “I have never offered any fighter, man or woman, preferential treatment, a job, a contract or a push or anything else related to their employment or threatened the same or otherwise if they entered into or not sentimental relationships with me or my wife . “ “If you remove the accusations of tampering with people’s jobs básicamente which we have basically drawn and butchered as they say and illustrate that he was a fucking ca-ca, what you are left with is that I have been accused of having an interesting sex life!” “That was how the worst cause hurt, of course, you know I don’t have human feelings and I don’t give a shit what people say, but I was outraged that people said I made fun of me.” my job or other people’s business or work, but then it becomes ‘Oh my gosh, they’re crazed sex maniacs.’ ”

Jim Cornette’s attorney raised the possibility that this matter could be brought to court. We will have to see how things progress. Right now Jim Cornette says that is not true.

