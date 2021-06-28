I have an outdated mobile, what can I do with it?

Have you looked in the drawers at home? Sure you have some other mobile phone that you no longer use, but that nevertheless works. Technology means that every 3 years on average we change mobile devices. And many of these old phones end up neither in the clean-up point nor in recycling projects, but rather forgotten at home. Whether for sentimentality or for other reasons, we accumulate a lot of technological waste.

But far from being forgotten, there are many functions that they can perform for us. Rather than being forgotten in the darkness of a drawer, the best is continue to use them for various uses. So, if this is your case, these are some useful ideas so that your old mobile can continue to live for longer.

So you can continue giving life to your old mobile

Music player

A good idea, use it as a player on occasions when you are hesitant to use your new device. For example, you go to the beach or go on a bike route. An old phone is always a good proposition for these uses, since you do not expose your brand new terminal to the damage that it may suffer from a fall or because it gets too much sun.

testing bench

You can always use it to test applications of unknown origin, or, so you can rehearse on it. You can open it and look at its components, see how they are assembled, disassemble it and put it back together. Something that electronics students do in their internships, so you can also take an adventure. If later you are unable to bring him back to life, his fate will be the clean point. A used mobile has many usable components.

Photo camera

Okay, your new phone has a much better camera than the old one. But this does not mean that you cannot continue to use it in creative photography. You can use it to attach it to your mountain bike and record those vertiginous descents, or to take it to the beach to prepare the most daring selfies.

External storage

Yes, many Android devices can be used as if they were a USB memory. All you have to do is connect it with a cable to your computer and you will have access to the files you save on it. It may not be the best option, but much better this than having it forgotten.

Alarm clock

That old phone can be used as an alarm clock. That way you won’t have a problem waking up or being scared because you slap it and throw it on the ground. A more than worthy outlet for something that has already been around for many years. And by the way, leave your new phone turned off at night, you will rest better.

Emergency phone

The ideal solution for lovers of outings in the mountains. It is always interesting to go out with 2 devices with different operators. In the undesirable case of an emergency, we can make sure that some of the devices will continue to work and will have network coverage. Before an exit through the mountain, any precaution is little.