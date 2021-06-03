“I have always had hope to return”

06/02/2021

On at 21:28 CEST

EFE

César Azpilicueta, who was proclaimed European champion last Saturday with Chelsea, joined the Spanish team on Wednesday, to which he has always had “hope of returning”, so he has worked “as hard” as possible in his team and with which he looks to Euro 2020 in a “great moment of form and confidence”.

Since November 18, 2018, he has not played any international meeting with the national team, nor has he entered the calls; two and a half years that have concluded with their presence on the list of Luis Enrique for the final phase of the European tournament.

“I have always had hope and enthusiasm to return to the national team. Yes it is true that I had not been in a concentration for more than two and a half years, but I have always had that illusion and I have worked as hard as I could in my team to make it difficult for the ‘mister’ and one day to be able to return, “he told the official media of the Spanish team during the journey to the Ciudad del Fútbol.

“I have always been pending, although perhaps the last calls I have not come, because it was always a goal for me to be able to be in the national team,” he insisted Azpilicueta, who found out about his call-up after his team’s training on Monday, May 24. “It was terribly cold in London,” he recalled.

“When I entered, I came across the Spanish physio, Jose Calvarro, and gave me the news, “continued the defender, who declared that he will” try to contribute the maximum “in the selection:” It is clear that I have a great moment of form and confidence and now to pitch in. We have a very nice goal like a European Championship ahead of us. “

“To earn my place in each training session, in each option I have, to create that competitive group that we want; to be a team that knows how to play soccer, that controls the games with the ball and without the ball, that knows how to keep pace and , of course, then you have to compete, “he continued Azpilicueta, recent European champion with Chelsea, last Saturday, by winning the final of the Champions League against Manchester City at the Do Dragao stadium in Porto.

“Very happy. Incredible emotions. But already focused on the national team. It is something indescribable. At that moment everything happens very quickly. All emotion after emotion goes. It is true that, as the days go by, you see photos and videos and sometimes they even come to tears to see that joy and those emotions. It is a historical fact, “he valued.