“I have always been a fan of José Mourinho”

05/28/2021

On at 21:44 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The former coach of AC Milan or Real Madrid, Fabio Capello, has highlighted that José Mourinho is one of his favorite coaches in an interview for Corriere dello Sport: “I have always been a fan of Mourinho. He has clear ideas, he is capable of creating a team spirit and getting the best out of his players. He has the result in his mind”.

The Italian, who He is currently without a team and is a commentator on Sky Sports, recognized that the Olympic of Rome is one of the most demanding places for any coach in the world: “Roma are a very difficult club to work with, and I know that after the experience I had there. So I wish Mourinho the best. It’s all I have to say.”.

José Mourinho will lead AS Roma from the 2021/22 season after being dismissed as Tottenham manager Recently. Paulo Fonseca will not continue to lead the Roman team and his place will be occupied by the Portuguese, who will face his second adventure in Italian football after winning a treble with Inter in 2010.

In search of stability on the benches

Jose Mourinho faces his ninth club during his sporting career and his tenth experience as a solo coach. In his curriculum there are two Champions League or three Premier, among other titles, but in his latest experiences have always been out the back door and he has not been able to succeed in his projects.

The Portuguese has been sacked in his last four teams: Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. In terms of settlement, the technician has entered a total of 117 million euros distributed among his time at Stamford Brige (€ 37M), Bernabeu (€ 20M), Old Trafford (€ 25M) and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (€ 35M).