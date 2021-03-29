I have already been vaccinated against COVID-19: Now what?

The downside is that most of those immunized have no idea what exactly their new “state” consists of. Especially if they are neither scientists, nor doctors, nor health workers. Because, as in so many other stages of this horrible pandemic that we are experiencing, information is not disseminated as it should to the ordinary population (a topic that I will not comment here because I lack the necessary political correctness to leave a head uncut).

It is therefore necessary to have a list of things that one has to know at hand. In this way, those vaccinated will be clear about what they have to do (or what they should not do) both to ensure their own safety and to guarantee that of others.

Things a covid-19 vaccinated person should know

You are immunized so, in principle and in theory, you have little chance of developing the disease. But, beware! Yes, you can catch it if you come in contact with the virus. In other words, the vaccine protects you (statistically) from getting sick from COVID-19 but it does not prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering your body.

That is why it is very important to emphasize that, although vaccines have a very high percentage of effectiveness and efficiency, there will always be a question: what if I am unlucky enough to be in the residual statistical zone of ineffectiveness? Furthermore, the performance of a vaccine in the real world does not have to exactly match the efficacy demonstrated in the clinical trial., so that problematic statistical loophole may be broader than expected.

Although their immunization will be, with high probability, effective (we thus eliminate the jinx factor), it can be reduced. I explain. Current vaccines use as an antigenic reference the protein S of SARS-CoV-2 that was first sequenced, that is, that of the crown of the original Chinese strain generated in Wuhan. Therefore, if mutations occur that affect said protein, the neutralizing effect of the antibodies can be altered, since they fix the virus by the crown.

In fact, this is what has happened with the South African strain (B.1.351), although not with the British (B.1.1.7) nor with the Brazilian (P1). In other words, vaccines will become obsolete in the face of the inevitable coronavirus evolution. This is why some vaccines against certain viruses (like the flu) need to be given every year.

Consequently, pharmaceutical companies will incorporate mutant sequences in successive vaccine manufacturing processes. But as evolution continues its course without stopping, new strains will emerge that will coexist with the previous ones. The problem, therefore, is that a priori it is not possible to know with which virus strain, in particular, one is going to contact. You may get a new strain for which your vaccine is old.

As not all COVID-19 cases are being sequenced, it is not known if reinfections are due to strains other than those causing the first disease (against which we are supposed to have acquired immunity by overcoming it), or if, by On the contrary, it is the same and we have lost immunity with the passage of time (which would be much worse). Therefore, the information regarding reinfections is also not very clear.

You are immunized, but not sterilized. This means that you can be a source of infection for people who are not vaccinated, which includes their belongings, their clothes and everything that falls under their radius of action.

You are immunized, but we do not know if you are a carrier of the virus. Be aware that you may be infected with SARS-CoV-2 again and be completely asymptomatic. Therefore, although your viral load will be reduced (some studies advance that it is minimal), you can still be dangerous for an unvaccinated person.

We do not yet know how long the immunization generated by the vaccines will be effective. Remember that all investigations are being generated in real time and the entire planet is acting as a macro-laboratory where we humans are guinea pigs.

So where are the benefits of the vaccine?

The immunity generated by vaccines is very high, much higher than that obtained after passing the disease. It is, therefore, highly unlikely to become ill with COVID-19 while vaccinated.

Despite this, if you catch it and develop the disease, the consequences will be much milder because your viral load will be much lower. The first evidences of the protective effects of the vaccines were obtained in macaques (Macaca mulatta) vaccinated and confronted again with the virus. These can be extrapolated to our species, where the latest studies show that vaccination is very effective against SARS-CoV-2 infection (including both symptomatic and asymptomatic infections).

In the case of being unlucky enough to be diagnosed with COVID-19 once vaccinated, know that the hospitalization rate is 60% lower in vaccinated than in unvaccinated.

The fact of being vaccinated means that the possible infection by new strains results in much reduced symptoms of the disease. That is, although with an old vaccine, it is much better to be vaccinated than not.

Mass vaccination has a fundamental beneficial effect: by breaking the chain of transmission, the spread of SARS-CoV-2 is hindered. This is the key point to end the pandemic and begin to relax the annoying security measures, such as the use of masks, the maintenance of the safety distance or the restriction of mobility.

Conclusions

On a planetary level, when vaccination is massive, the virus will have very difficult replication and the pandemic will be controlled. That means that we will be able to travel and regain our social dynamism.

On a personal level, being vaccinated will make it very unlikely that you will get COVID-19. And, if he does get sick, it will be very difficult for him to do it seriously. But remember, until the vaccination is massive, your recklessness can lead to the death of those who are not lucky enough to be vaccinated yet.

As my beloved Sabina says, Death is only luck with a changed letter.