Almost in the middle of June, we are practically on the verge of summer. And with the arrival of high temperatures the use of air conditioners begins in homes that have them. In the situation that we live in a global pandemic, there are many who wonder if the coronavirus can affect the safety and health of air conditioning.

Coronavirus Air Conditioning

According to the OCU, the Organization of Consumers and Users, air conditioning systems “can continue to be used, but the technological differences that exist in each of them must be taken into account to know what precautions must be taken ”: In centralized air conditioning and air treatment equipment (rare in homes and more common in commercial buildings and services) the air is captured from the outside, then cools and, from there, circulates through the building.

In larger buildings, some of the indoor air may recirculate between spaces as a way to save energy. Due to the current situation of Covid-19 it is recommended that this air recirculation is not carried out and that all the air that circulates in the buildings comes from the outside.

However, most home systems consist of devices Split or Multi-split, for individual use of each home. In these cases, there is no air intake from the outside towards the interior of the house and there is also no air recirculation between the spaces. The appliance in the living room cools the air that was already in the living room. So, “There is no greater risk of contamination from the outside when using the air conditioner.”

Air the house for a few minutes

But although it is safe to use the A / C apparatus, the truth is that these types of devices do not guarantee the necessary air renewal. So it is recommended “open windows and doors frequently. In this case, it is preferable to open the windows more frequently during the day and for periods of five to ten minutes. ” In order to make efficient and safe use of the air conditioning, OCU recommends:

– If you have to renew the device, find one more efficient, labeled ‘A +++’, since they can suppose savings of 40% in energy consumption compared to another with worse performance.

– Check all windows and doors so they are closed before turning on the air. Correct insulation is essential, it facilitates cooling and avoids wasting energy. We must not forget that continuous exposure to high temperatures also poses health risks.

– Adequately calculate the power of the device to adapt it to the real needs of the user. Greater power does not mean better performance. 2, 5 kW of power is enough to cool 20 m2. Energy consumption is high, reaching 36 kWh, if it is kept on for 24 hours, so it is recommended to turn it off at night and when you are away from home.

– Getting 5ºC below the outside temperature is enough to have the feeling of freshness. A temperature between 24º and 26º is the most suitable to beat the heat without impact excessively on the electricity bill.

– Identify the mode that favors saving. The mode Echo manages to reduce consumption by 30% and the mode Night It also disconnects the equipment after a few hours.

– Avoid directing the flow of cold air directly at people, It is not pleasant and can contribute to further causing dry skin and mucous membranes (eyes, throat, nose).

– Clean the filters to remove dust, pollen and fibers at least once a year -especially before using it after some time off. Helps fight allergies and make equipment more efficient.