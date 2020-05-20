Although it is still unknown if the new season of the National Football League (NFL) will be able to start on the day it is planned, some players are already in a hurry to stay active and get to know their new teammates.

It is the case of the quarterback Tom brady who decided not to wait any longer and start training with his new home, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, even though the pandemic of coronavirus (COVID-19) is still present in various corners of the world.

After that, several photographs have gone viral in the social networks, same that have divided opinions among users, because in them it has been possible to see the maximum winner in the history of Super bowl exercising with his new partners in Florida.

The exquarterback of New England Patriots was seen practicing in the facilities of the Berkeley Preparatory School from Tampa with eight of his colleagues from the Buccaneers, among which the center stands out Ryan Jensen, the receptor Mike Evanswings closed Cameron brate and O.J. Howard and the quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin.

Tom Brady already works with his colleagues in Tampa Bay. Mike Evans, O.J. Howard, Cam Brate and Blaine Gabbert were present at the player-organized practice on a high school field. pic.twitter.com/lW8E6di9S0 – Let’s talk about Football (@HablemosFoot) May 19, 2020

It should be remembered that it was last March 17 when Brady make his departure from the Patriots, franchise in which he worked for the last two decades and with which he went down in the history of Nfl by conquering six Super Bowl rings.

“I do not know what my future will be in American football, but it is time to open a new stage”, was part of the message that makes up the statement titled “Forever a Patriot”, Which was shared through their social networks.

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL – Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

