The new Samsung Galaxy S20 were presented last March, and with them, Samsung tried to give a new push to its high range, which improves with each passing year and which, looking back, is quite different from its predecessors, integrating quite a few innovations.

But, it is possible that if you have the Samsung Galaxy S9, which is two years old, You are wondering if the change for this Galaxy S20 is worth it, or that you should hold on to the terminal for another year, and today we are going to give you our opinion on the matter.

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Samsung Galaxy S20, is it worth the change?

The Samsung Galaxy S9 was presented last 2018, two years ago, and it was the second flagship in his family to integrate a frameless design, after the generation of the Samsung Galaxy S8. However, and although it may seem not, things have changed a lot since then.

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy S20

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S9 Samsung Galaxy S20

Dimensions and weight: 147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5 millimeters. 163 grams 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm,

164 grams

5.8-inch SuperAMOLED display with 6.2-inch Gorilla Glass 5 Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED

120 Hz refresh rate

Resolution and Density2K Quad HD + (2,960 x 1,440 pixels) 570 ppi. 18.5: 9WQHD + (3,200 x 1,440 pixels) 563 ppi

Processor Samsung Exynos 9810 Samsung Exynos 990

RAM4 GB LPDDR4x8 / 12 GB LPDDR5

Operating system Android 8.0 Oreo under Samsung Experience 9One UI 2.0 based on Android 10

Storage 64 GB UFS 2.1 + microSD up to 256 GB 128 GB UFS 3.0 expandable by micro SD up to 1 TB

CamerasRear 12 MP with variable aperture f / 1.5 – f / 2.4. PDAF, OIS, Autofocus Laser and LED flash. Frontal 8 MP f / 1.7 with autofocus Rear 12 MP (main) ƒ / 1.8, OIS. 12 MP (wide angle) ƒ / 2.2. 64 MP (telephoto) ƒ / 2.0, zoom

3X optical hybrid, 30X digital, OIS.

Frontal 10 MP ƒ / 2.2,

Battery 3,000 mAh with fast charge and wireless charging 4,000 mAh with 25W fast charge

Wireless charging

Wireless PowerShare Reverse Wireless Charging

Others Rear fingerprint reader, heart rate reader, iris scanner, face recognition, USB 3.1 Type C, IP68 water and dust resistance, Samsung Knox, AKG headphones, stereo speakers, notification LEDs IP68 protection, 5G, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers Stereo Speaker by AKG, on-screen ultrasonic fingerprint reader

Connectivity: NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, IP68 protection, 5G, Dolby Atmos Stereo Speaker by AKG stereo speakers, on-screen ultrasonic fingerprint reader

Colors Black “Midnight Black”, violet “Lilac Purple”, blue “Coral Blue” and silver -only in some countries- “Titanium Gray” Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink

Taking a look at both terminals you can see that the design changes are evident, although they have similar lines. And, the Galaxy S20 uses, for the second time in the history of the device family the hole on the screen to house the front camera, while the Galaxy S9 integrated it into a tiny upper frame. Something that changes the experience with the device quite a bit, as well as the size of its screen, with the 5.8 inches of the S9 and the 6.2 inches of the S20.

In terms of processor and RAM, we also observed a notable improvement, since it goes from Exynos 9810 to Exynos 990, and from 4 GB of RAM to the not inconsiderable 8 or 12 GB of RAM, so in this sense, the change will also be quite remarkable, and if you make the change you will notice an improvement in performance, both in applications and games.

And part of that better experience that you will be able to enjoy with the S20, goes through the battery, which increases from 3,000 to 4,000 mAh, making the user to enjoy a little more autonomy, something that in the past Samsung flagships was not so simple

In addition to this, the camera also improves a lot thanks to the inclusion of two sensors in addition to the main one, compared to the unique sensor of the Galaxy S9. This Samsung Galaxy S20 features two 12-megapixel cameras – one main and one wide-angle – as well as another 64-megapixel telephoto sensor that allows us to take pictures of distant objects.

Should you trade the Galaxy S9 for the Galaxy S20?

The answer is yes. The Samsung Galaxy S9 is already two years old, and Although it is not a bad terminal, the Samsung Galaxy S20 greatly improves some aspects of the S9, and the difference between both terminals is quite noticeable. Two years is a good time to change terminals, and if you like Samsung, it is a great option to value. In addition, with this Galaxy S20 there is no dilemma with the fingerprint reader, since we find this on the front, under the screen.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a great terminal, and at the level of performance you will notice quite a difference, since both in games and applications, the terminal will be more fluid and more free to manage multitasking thanks to the fact that the company has doubled the amount of RAM in the terminal, something that inevitably has to be noted.

This device was introduced a few months ago, and even so, you can find it on Amazon for around 80 euros less, so you can save a few euros buying it so that the change comes out a little cheaper.

