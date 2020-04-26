As she usually does through her social networks, the singer Thalia He showed how he spends his quarantine days in the face of the pandemic of COVID-19.

The Mexican star not only a pillow challenge was invented with his seal but also a song to demonstrate the lack of glamor in their day to day.

Through their stories in Instagram, the singer uploaded some clips where she was seen with her hair loose without straightening and, apparently, wearing pajamas.

“I have a month in the same pants and what? I have not left my home for more than a month, the glamor I manage in flip flops and socks. I haven’t stopped eating for a month “she sang fun.

Apparently he made reference to a song by Ricky Luis called precisely “I have a month with the same pants”, although the rest of the lyrics were different.

What Thalía did see was her filter that he launched a few days ago and, in fact, took the opportunity to promote it among his followers.

“There is no glamor whatsoever except for my filter”, commented the singer, who showed a crown on her head, in the style of the concept she managed in the early 90s with her album Sees it.

But his song was not the only thing he showed. Thalía was also seen through a challenge with a pillow.

Although for several days the famous Pillow challenge whereby people used only a pillow to cover her body, Thalía gave her own touch, because in addition to the pillow she moved to the rhythm of her song Dark SkinSo he called on his fans to do the pillow challenge but dance to his famous theme.

On her social network, the Mexican interpreter shared the videos of some of her followers, fulfilling the challenge.

Also this weekend Thalía took the opportunity to share with her followers a meditation advice to face the complicated days that the epidemic and quarantine have brought.

He published a photograph of him smiling while climbing and wrote:

“One of the things I miss doing the most these days when staying home is connecting my mountains. These images bring me hope and give me peace in this uncertainty that we are ALL going through. So if at any time you feel anguish, anxiety, impassivity, fear, frustration and what accumulates day after day in your house, just rescue from your mind, the moments that give you happiness and fill you with life! Think of them as if you were there, present, feeling, smelling and experiencing every emotion and sensation. ”

According to the Mexican star, these “image meditation” exercises are a great tool to face these days.

In these days of quarantine, Thalía revealed how she has struggled with devices inside her house and even lost control a little.

“Melon hearts, I am a little frustrated, very frustrated right now, for my children and the new internet learning system which is a bit complicated for me, I have to print a lot of papers for the children’s school and suddenly the computer or the mobile phone with the printer do not make connections, “he confessed to his followers.