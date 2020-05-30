Madrid, May 30 . .- At the aperitif hour, at 1:00 p.m., Ecologistas en Acción proposes to citizens to go out to their windows and balconies and sing “I have a happy heart”, the song by Marisol with the who want to request “100% public” public services that “are not profit oriented”.

As Efe told Luis Efe this morning, spokesman for the Ecologistas en Acción “PlanDeChoqueSocial” campaign, this action -which will only be held this weekend- is in addition to the one started last month by “PintoUnCorazónVerde” , which has had a reach of 48 million people.

“This song,” he explained, “is in the imagination of Spanish society, even in the younger generations, and speaks of joy. At the present time, which is sad and mourning, we wanted to vindicate the need to get out of this crisis, talk about a joy that can come recovering public services. “

In other words, according to Rico, with this action they want to vindicate the need to get out of this crisis “by reinforcing social services” and not as in the 2008 crisis “with cuts in social and environmental services.”

Specifically, from this organization they have proposed a version of the famous Marisol song, which has already been danced by workers in the health, education, transport, and residential sectors, as well as activists from different social organizations.

“Your heart is green like a forest and it needs a heartbeat and it does not need cuts, health must be in solidarity, no matter who you are, the public will be that network that ensures that no one is left behind. I want a happy heart that extinguishes the lament and joy “says the lyrics.

With these two campaigns, added from Ecologistas en Acción, they want to “support” the applause and protests organized by health workers across the country to “remember that the health and social crisis caused by the disease COVID19 has evidenced that the cuts and privatizations of the public services experienced in recent years have devastating consequences. “

“Spain is below the EU average in healthcare (-1.1%), education (-0.7%), social protection (-1%) or housing (-0.1%), and other necessary expenses, such as those for the fight against sexist violence or child poverty, are still far from what is necessary to tackle these problems, “they report.

An “underfunding” that they say is not only in hospitals, but also in nursing homes and dependency aids.

