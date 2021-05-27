I have a Google Pixel, what about my Google Photos account? What advantages do I have?

If you have a Pixel, you have advantages in Google Photos – here’s what you need to know.

As of June 1, 2021, Google Photos no longer offers free unlimited storage. Google’s platform for storing and organizing images and videos in the cloud has withdrawn its free plan, and now it will be necessary to pay to be able to enjoy a storage greater than 15 GB by default.

But things change if you own a Google Pixel device, since Google smartphones have some advantage to continue using Google Photos. This is what you need to know.

All the advantages of Google Photos for owners of Pixel mobiles

Interestingly, those people who are still using the first Google Pixel, launched in 2016, will be the ones who can benefit from the best advantage: free storage of images and videos in original quality.

For their part, those who have a Google Pixel 2 or a Google Pixel 3, they will enjoy storage in “space saving” mode –The option formerly known as “high quality” – in an unlimited way. However, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL still have one year left, until the end of 2022, of storage in original quality unlimited.

For their part, Pixel 3a Pixel 4, Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 they only have unlimited space saving storage throughout the life of the devices.

In the table below these lines, it is possible to see more clearly what advantages each of the devices offers:

ModelUnlimited storage in original qualityUnlimited storage in "space saver" Google Pixel / Pixel XLYesYesGoogle Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XLNoYesGoogle Pixel 3 / Pixel 3 XLUntil 2023YesGoogle Pixel 3a / Pixel 3a XLNoYesGoogle Pixel 4 / Pixel 4 XLNoYes

It is worth mentioning that Google has ensured that the benefits of Google Photos will no longer be available on future Pixel devicesInstead, Google devices will be taken like any other Android smartphone when using the application.

It is to be expected, therefore, that models such as the Google Pixel 6 or the Google Pixel 5a no longer have any type of advantage associated with Google Photos.

