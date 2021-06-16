“I have a few years left at Espanyol”

06/16/2021 at 8:26 PM CEST

Landry ‘Nany’ Dimata reviewed in an interview with the teammates of ‘La Grada’ his half season at Espanyol, in which he has fulfilled what was expected of him and has earned a small hole in the hearts of the fans. Since he arrived in January he has insisted on his desire not to be one more in the history of the club and once again emphasized that he hopes “to be able to leave my mark and my name in this club and continue to write the history of Espanyol. I still have a few years left here & rdquor ;.

The Belgian forward, of Congolese origin, assured that he is “very happy & rdquor; for having achieved promotion and the championship and that he feels very comfortable in the dressing room. It is increasingly integrated even with the language. “My Spanish is not bad at all, I think I need a couple of more months and I will be able to speak it perfectly & rdquor ;, he said.

Also, Dimata was full of praise for Vicente Moreno: “For me he is someone very intelligent and a good leader, because he knows how to manage the group. Here even those who are not used to playing it is as if they have always been in the team. Not everyone can do that & rdquor ;, he appreciated.

The former Anderlecht player, once Espanyol has already exercised its purchase option, acknowledged that “when the opportunity (to come) arose, I did not doubt it for a single moment. I got in the car and came directly from Belgium. I didn’t even wait for the first plane. It was ten or eleven hours of travel & rdquor ;. As a curiosity, Dimata explained that in the field “With whom I have more affinity is with Mati (Vargas)”.