“I have a demanding team not to think about Djokovic or Federer”

Rafael Nadal he did a double training session on Thursday at Roland Garros, and repeats this Friday. Last his preparation to attack the conquest of a fourteenth Cup of the Musketeers, breaking the record for Grand Slam titles reaching 21, leaving behind Roger Federer (20) and distancing the dangerous Novak Djokovic (18).

The draw wanted the ‘Big 3’ to go through the same part of the table. Hypothetically there would be a Djokovic-Federer in the quarterfinals and a Djokovic-Nadal in the semifinals. This is due to the fact that Rafa lost the world No. 2 in favor of Daniil Medvedev, opening an option that the hype sealed.

“I am far from all this and I see it naturally. One is almost 40 years old, another almost 35 and the other almost 34. It is logical that young people are climbing in the ranking and these things happen ”, analyzes Rafa Nadal in a videoconference with the media. Contact with tennis players, who have their own bio-health bubble, is still prohibited.

The champion warns that “personally, to this day it worries me little, I have a lot of work ahead of me until that possible match with Djokovic. They must face first, if they arrive. I have to make my way, which is Popyrin. I have a sufficiently demanding picture not to think beyond. I am focused on following the things that I am doing, continuing to advance in the line we want ”.

Ahead, a major challenge because a 14th Roland Garros means a 21st Grand Slam. Much history at stake. “A very important tournament is coming and I have to arrive with the utmost enthusiasm. The other we already know is there. It is a fact. You have to accept it the way it is. Thank God I am in this situation ”, explains Nadal.

It is endorsed by the titles of the Gothic and, two weeks ago, Rome. “After Rome, things have gone well. I rested for a few days and I have been increasing the work. I did double session yesterday and today the same. Little by little we will go down. Two weeks after Rome (one more than usual due to the delay in the Parisian tournament) it is not something that has been bad for me. I think I arrived well, then you have to show it on the track. With the maximum enthusiasm and positive attitude to play at a good level from the beginning ”.

He will open against the Australian Alexei popyrin, whom he already beat in Madrid. “Young, powerful, with great blows,” says Nadal. It will be Monday 31st or Tuesday 1st June.