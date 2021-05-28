“I have a contract and I’m happy at Atlético”

05/28/2021 at 7:49 PM CEST

João Felix, Portuguese striker for Atlético de Madrid, said this Friday that he is “happy” in the rojiblanco team and who knows what he is capable of as a player.

“I have a contract. I’m an Atlético de Madrid player, I’m happy there”Said the 21-year-old forward at a press conference at the concentration of the Portugal team, with which he will play the next European Championship.

The forward, who signed for the Madrid club in 2019 for seven seasons, also took the opportunity to talk about the praise that Atlético coach Diego Pablo Simeone gave him, as well as the criticism he received during the course.

Felix insisted on knowing “perfectly” the type of game he is capable of, and added: “It is up to people to see it, not up to me to say it.”

On criticism, he assured that he is “used” to receiving them, but pointed out that he only stays with those that are constructive.

Felix stressed that now is the time to talk about the next goal after winning the League in Spain: the European Championship, in which Portugal will defend the title obtained in 2016.

“We have an important competition to win and I would clearly say that we are candidates”, said the forward, who stressed that his victory in Spain has made him reach the national team’s concentration “with another confidence.”

Portugal is in one of the most difficult groups in the competition and will face Germany, France and Hungary.

“The group is complicated, but being a European Championship all are difficult,” he said, and said that Portugal is focused on working “to give a good response and go far.”