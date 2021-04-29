I Hate Working Out but I Love the Mirror

Why do I love the Mirror? It’s a great way to bring the group class to your home via live sessions (with instructors who actually acknowledge you by name), provide motivation, and share personal insights. If your schedule doesn’t allow for a live session, they’re all taped, so you can just get your fitness on whenever it’s convenient to you. There are even one-on-one sessions.

There are so many ways to personalize the experience to be exactly what you want it to be. You can pick your level of difficulty with beginner, intermediate, advanced, and expert options. If you want to exercise for just 15 minutes, that’s a choice in addition to 30-minute, 45-minute, and 60-minute workouts. There are so many options for the type of workout you can do, including barre, pilates, stretch, boxing, yoga, cardio, strength, and tai chai. There are also some programs that are geared toward pre / postnatal fitness in addition to family fun workouts that kids can join. If there’s an instructor you enjoy, you can filter your sessions based on your preferences. You can pick the type of music you want or you can connect it to your own music on your phone for a truly personal experience.

The mirror is also a great tool for goal setting. You can input your ideal workout frequency and fitness aspirations and it will keep track of your completed sessions, estimated calories burned, and your heart rate if you connect it to a monitor. If you want to get on top of your health and fitness goals in a way that’s completely customized to you, the Mirror is the way to go.