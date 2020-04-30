04/30/2020 at 21:15

CEST

EFE

The Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza this Thursday interviewed the Spanish basketball player Ricky Rubio through social networks, where both compared their sports and wished for an early end to the coronavirus crisis, missing the competition and especially the contact with people and friends.

The champion of two ‘Grand Slam’ led a talk with the base of the Spanish team and the Phoenix Suns through the Instagram of Adidas. ‘Mugu’ He placed special emphasis on the differences between the two sports and they both talked about how they spend time waiting for the COVID-19 pandemic to end or be controlled.

blond He said that in the NBA they acted quickly after the positive of Rudy gobert. “If the NBA was canceled, he would go for a long time and he wanted to be with the family. The NBA had it a little prepared, they had given us a couple of talks about what could happen, they were prepared. When Gobert positive everything stopped immediately, “he said.

On the other hand, Muguruza became interested in the recent paternity of blond. “Learning by force, but very happy to be able to be at home and live this. If I had been playing I would have missed many things, I wish this situation would not have been, but being at home is greatly appreciated,” he said.

On the other hand, Garbiñe He admitted that he hallucinated when he could see an NBA game live. “I was amazed when I went to see the NBA. Cheerleaders, the mascot, people screaming, people so close that I can trip you,” said the tennis player, who did acknowledge that the US Open may have some of that. “In tennis it depends on the tournament. In England it is silence, Wimbledon. Then there are tournaments like New York that if you break the racket the public explodes. But nothing compared to the NBA,” he added.

In addition, the Suns player acknowledged that the NBA is not just basketball but “a show.” blond He told about the tours of games away from home in the NBA and a routine that makes him like to travel. However, both the base and the tennis player made the intention of getting to know Spain better. “I think I know more countries than Spain. I like your idea,” said the one from Caracas, ready to travel by motorhome around the peninsula.

For his part, Ricky He recalled his days witnessing the Count Godó, the Barcelona tennis tournament, and recalled two anecdotes related to tennis. “I really like tennis. One of the games that struck me the most was the Nadal-Djokovic from Beijing 2008. Also in Rio, I remember that Del Potro He entered the sports hall after losing the final and everyone stood up to applaud him for the effort they made, “he recalled.

Muguruza recognized how the little things of the day to day are valued more, like the simple fact of “going out”, while Ricky wished he could have “a dinner with friends”. On the other hand, the tennis player remembered the figure of Kobe Bryant. “It was very hard,” said the guard. “It hurt a lot not only because he was one of the best players. Kobe was a leader in his winning mentality and now he was enjoying his family, he had a lot to give to society, and it was a very hard blow,” said Ricky.

.