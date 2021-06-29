I had two weeks off! Colombian arrested for home robbery; accomplice slips and dies

MEXICO CITY.- A Colombian woman was arrested for stealing objects from a home in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, while her alleged accomplice died after slipping when both tried to flee.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) reported that operators of the South Command and Control Center (C2) were alerted to a robbery in process in Ixcateopan and Eje 6 Sur Ángel Urraza, Vértiz Narvarte neighborhood.

The police officers interviewed the victim, who denounced that two subjects entered his house, stole jewelry and when they were discovered they ran to flee.

The policemen began to chase the thieves; meters ahead, a woman of Colombian origin was arrested, while her accomplice tried to flee through a third floor, however she fell and hit her head.

The support of emergency services was requested, but the paramedics only confirmed the death of this subject due to head trauma.

During a precautionary review, the woman was found wristwatches of different brands and models, for which she was arrested and placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry.

The area where his accomplice fell was cordoned off to allow the work of experts from the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) of Mexico City.

This woman would have been arrested months ago for the crime of robbery, however she had been released.

