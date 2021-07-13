“I had to show that it was still in force”; Corona spoke about his renewal

After several weeks of suspense, the Blue Cross Machine made official the renewal of José de Jesús Corona for two more years and the Mexican goalkeeper spoke about what is to come in his career.

In an interview for ESTO, “Chuy” Corona He declared that he had to demonstrate on the field that he deserved to continue in the cement institution and this ended up being achieved with the title of the Clausura 2021, by obtaining the long-awaited ninth.

“It was one of my goals. I had to previously demonstrate that Jesús Corona was still in force, that he had the ability to continue, that he was prepared, I did not do it with words, in the end I showed it game by game and day by day “

Corona also pointed out that now, with the title and the renewal, he is even more committed to Cruz Azul, as he has to continue to be a benchmark for the team that supports the youth of the squad.

“It is something very important in my career, to stay in a great team in Mexico. After achieving the ninth star, the renewal commits me even more, to contribute my experience to help young people who are pushing and who want to show themselves “

Despite being one of the most emblematic players on the squad, Jesús Corona has also been one of the most criticized by the fans, although the Mexican goalkeeper does not take these comments badly and assures that they have to help him continue to improve.

“Cata, Baca and I had a very punctual criticism. I will always be open to criticism, which serves as our experience. You have to listen to the people, what they are demanding, that forces you to strive at forced marches to achieve the goal “

