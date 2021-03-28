“I had to choose between paying for gas or electricity”

Betzy came to Barcelona from the Dominican Republic three years ago. He has a residence permit, but it is still difficult for him to find stable work. After the outbreak of the pandemic, he was unemployed and, since then, has cleaned houses and cared for the elderly without a contract. She lives with her three children ages 10, 8 and 1 in a rented apartment and has difficulty paying the bills. In the colder winter months, he could only turn on the heat for 10 minutes a day.

“The situation at home is a bit precarious and I use a stove, but not for long because the electricity bill also skyrockets. I have received a letter for a non-payment and I have called to comply with it, because at the end of December everything went off and, With what I had to pay my gas and electricity bills, I was able to pay only one and had to choose“, bill.

This situation that Betzy experiences is common among the migrant population of Catalonia, and it is that one in four people who do not have Spanish nationality cannot keep their house at a suitable temperature, according to the INSOCAT report of December 2020 from ECAS (Catalan Social Action Entities).

But energy poverty, says Sònia Lacalle, a lawyer for Caritas Barcelona’s housing mediation service, has many other implications. “We always talk about this in winter, but it suffers all year. It is not only that they cannot turn on the heating, but that they cannot cook or shower, very basic things that we do not tend to think are also energy poverty ”, he says.

Impact on children’s health

Betzy says that the need to distribute the income to be able to face the bills affects your children in many ways, “For example, in food”, so you are looking for school canteens that can help in this regard.

Lacalle adds that, in addition, the fact of not being able to keep the home at an adequate temperature can lead to various health problems for the little ones. “Many reports show that these children are twice as likely to have asthma, respiratory diseases or allergies, which also implies truancy. “

The impact on school performance is another of the consequences of energy poverty due to various causes. “If life takes place in a room, which is the one you heat, where you have the TV, where you eat and where you study, obviously children have more difficulty concentrating and this is one more slab in their professional development”.

This slab causes poverty to be hereditary: “The fact that they cannot study, if they are left behind, will make them less likely to access a higher quality job, what we at Caritas call intergenerational transmission of poverty”.

Migrants, with more difficulties for everything

Ferran Busquets, ECAS poverty member, points out that the energy poverty suffered by migrants to a greater extent is one of the many problems they face. “That 26.4% of the migrant population has problems of energy poverty compared to 5.2% of the native population tells us that we are a country to which immigrating leads you to poverty “, aim.

This difficult situation, Busquets says, is reflected in the health self-perception surveys of foreigners: “77% of those who have been here for more than 10 years say they have a good perception compared to 88% of recent arrivals. Data goes down over the years, and that, obviously, is related to poverty ”.

Migrants, he adds, have “many difficulties for practically everything: schooling, work, access to housing … We treat immigration badly when, at the same time, we use it”, He laments, and gives several examples:

“Those who clean in the houses of medium and high income are mainly foreign women. Or the case of homelessness suffered by migrants who pick fruit, which we want to do a job and, when we no longer need them, we abandon them ”, he criticizes.

Faced with these situations, Busquets considers that “It is not surprising, but it is alarming that we are a society that welcomes people in this way”.