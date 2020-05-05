Argentina.- A young man who had coronavirus (Covid-19) and it infected 14 people invited to a party, He assured that he had “the pleasure of dancing a good time.”

Last April, a young man from 24 years, did not want to respect the coronavirus quarantine and decided to party with more than 100 guests, it was later revealed that he was infected and that he infected 14 more people.

The events were recorded in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo, Argentina, where according to local media information, the 24-year-old boy named Eric Luciano Torales, had returned from the United States, and when the national government had already announced the first stage of isolation, the man decided to party.

After the celebration, the young man tested positive for the coronavirus, in addition to him, 14 of the 100 people invited to the celebration also gave positive, reason why the man remained in house prison.

According to local media information, on Monday, Eric Torales was prosecuted by judge Néstor Barral for being “the author criminally responsible for the crime of the spread of dangerous and contagious wrongdoing aggravated by the result of illness and death”, without prison but with an embargo for 50 million pesos.

After receiving your sentence monetary, Moreno’s young man, expressed that he had at least enjoyed the moment.

I had the pleasure of dancing a good time ”, he commented to the local media.

Eric Torales was tried by the judge. (Photo: Chronicle).

Likewise, it was known that Torales refused to testify personally, but he made a writing making his statement and presented it to the Justice. In the document, he assured the importance of attending his cousin’s birthday, being an event “something unique and unrepeatable.”

Never, ever, would I have imagined that I might turn out to be a carrier of the virus; let alone it could be said that I had the slightest intention of infecting absolutely anyone; and even less to people who are part of my family environment, “he wrote.

With information from Chronicle of Argentina.

FRG

On this note:

.