“I had such a bad time that I lost 15 kilos in 28 days”

Carlos Sobera always wants to know a little more about the personal lives of the diners who go to First dates in search of love, but The story that Antonio told him this Tuesday in the Cuatro program left the presenter impressed.

Although he was born in California since his father was a military man, in 1982 he moved to Seville: “That’s why I have an Andalusian accent and not an American one,” said Antonio. Sobera wanted to know how his life had been.

“It has been busy because Something happened that marked my life and will do so forever: I was kidnapped at the age of 19“the Californian recalled.” Excuse me! What did they kidnap you? “, Asked the presenter.

Antonio and Carlos Sobera, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET

“I turned 20 kidnapped, I was locked up for 28 days and the GEOS rescued me. I lost 15 kilos in those days and this happened in 1995“continued the diner.” We filed a legal complaint and those responsible were brought to justice, “he added.

Antonio acknowledged that “I had a very bad time, because I have always been a happy person, but for that I locked myself in my room, I did not want to go out and I became very aggressive until I allowed myself to be helped, but it took years“.

His appointment was Leli who commented in his presentation that “I always wear a smile on my face because I think it is the most pleasant way to introduce myself.I don’t force it because I’m fine and happy. “

Both connected from the beginning, as soon as they met at the local bar, during dinner … and at the end, Antonio did want to have a second date with Leli because “I loved talking to her looking into her eyes”.

The woman from Cádiz, for her part, also wanted to meet again despite the fact that “I have not felt much feeling, but I want to continue knowing him because he has seemed a sensitive person to me “.