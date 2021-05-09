I Had Sex Like Daphne Bridgerton from Netflix’s Series ‘Bridgerton’

When Bridgerton dropped in December of last year, I’m pretty sure everyone’s libidos perked the hell up — mine included. You just couldn’t ignore the fact that a good portion of the plot involved very hot people doing very hot things.

For obvious reasons, I was instantly obsessed. So obsessed, in fact, that after I managed to pick my jaw up off the ground after finishing the show, I had an idea: What if I had sex like Daphne Bridgerton for a week?

I don’t exactly have the sex drive that the newly married duchess does in the series, but I figured seven days of Bridgerton-style banging could be the perfect way to heat things up with my husband.

So after pulling out some of my flowiest dresses and perfecting my English accent, I studied seven of the best Bridgerton sex scenes and planned for a week of orgasms that would make Daphne proud.

The good news: You don’t have to wait to read about my experience in Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers because you can get all the tea on how my week of luxury and orgasms unfolded right here … UNLOCK COSMO TO KEEP READING

This story is exclusive to ✨Cosmo Unlocked✨ members.

To continue reading, join COSMO UNLOCKED

Already a member? SIGN IN

Rachel Varina Rachel is a full-time freelance writer covering everything from the best vibrators to the best TV shows to watch with your family.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io