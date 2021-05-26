“I had nothing to eat, I had no choice but to jump into the sea”

“I didn’t have a job, I didn’t have food, I had no choice but to jump into the sea. This is the testimony of Naima, the mother of the two-month-old baby who was saved by a Civil Guard diver from drowning when her mother was trying to reach Ceuta with her on her back.

Naima, a porter from the Moroccan town of Castillejos, jumped into the sea last week with his three children when they told him that the border was open. “I was very distressed, they were going to kick me out of the apartment, I didn’t have a job, not even to eat with three children, I didn’t think about it and jumped into the sea,” Naima explained in statements to La Sexta.

The young woman is very grateful to the diver who helped him and assures that he would like to meet him. “I asked him for help because I was afraid that my daughter would drown,” said Naima, who remains hidden in Ceuta with her three children because she does not want to be returned to Morocco.

The woman asks that her case not be forgotten and demands help from the Spanish Government to be able to stay. “I’m afraid, I ask you to give me a chance and welcome me and my children, “she has narrated with fear of being returned because, she says, in her country many people have died since the borders were closed due to the pandemic.