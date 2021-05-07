“I had never seen that calendar in current football”

05/07/2021 at 6:25 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was critical of the calendar that his team must face, in which he will have to play four games in eight days: “I have never seen that calendar in football today. We have been treated very badly by people who sit behind a desk in their suits and who have never played football”.

The Norwegian, who has the club in the final of the Europa League, acknowledged that he will carry out many rotations to avoid injuries and fatigue in his players: “It is too much risk of injury, so there will be rotation, and a lot of rotation. I am not in a bad mood, but someone does not understand the physical aspect of the Premier League.”.

The former coach of Molde assured that, Although his decisions could affect the fight for European positions, he will make decisions with his bloc in mind: “Someone might not be happy with my team’s selection for one or two games because it could affect whoever enters the Champions League.” “That’s not my problem. It’s everyone else’s problem.”, he sentenced.

An infernal calendar

Manchester United started with the duel against AS Roma a carousel of matches that will force you to play a total of four in eight days. The readjustment of the postponed match against Liverpool, which It will finally be held on May 13, leaves the red devils before a hellish calendar.

Those of Solskjaer seek to seal their participation in the next Champions League, something for which It would be enough with four points in the next five days, and win the Europa League, where Unai Emery’s Villarreal is already waiting in the grand final. The British, despite losing in the second leg of the semifinals, claimed the win in the first leg to seal their presence in Poland on May 26.