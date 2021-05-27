Mud Thursday for Mariano Rajoy. The key man in the state sewers, former police commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, has pointed out in Congress the former president of the Government as the plotter of the Kitchen operation: “I had direct contact with Mr. Rajoy in this operation.” And although he has not provided any evidence, he has warned, threatening: “Everything is in my files.”

The return to the Carrera de San Jerónimo of one of the men most noted by power as a plotter of all kinds of conspiracies has served to corner the PP for its corrupt scandals and alleged illegalities. And the opposition has taken advantage of the desire to talk about Villarejo, so willing and talkative, that he has delighted several parliamentary spokesmen, something that EH Bildu, Jon Iñarritu, has recognized:

– “You came here and we had a good time.”

Villarejo, after insinuating in an interview in El País that it was the former chief of the Executive who ordered the operation supposedly organized by the Ministry of the Interior to spy on and seize sensitive information for the PP from the former treasurer of the party Luis Bárcenas, has acknowledged that he had a telephone with which he communicated directly with former President Rajoy.

I had contact with Mr. Rajoy directly in this operation Jose Manuel Villarejo

The ex-commissioner had already begun his appearance saying that he doubted that the former popular president was unaware of the Kitchen, as he has responded to the PSOE spokesman, who has asked if “it is possible that Rajoy did not know anything.”

The truth is that Villarejo believes that Rajoy’s interest in setting up Kitchen was not so oriented to obtain the supposed sensitive material for the PP in the hands of Bárcenas, but rather the one that could move the foundations of the State: “Bárcenas said that he had & iacut .. .

