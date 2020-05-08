David Trezeguet He was one of the great figures who came to River in 2012 to face the Primera B Nacional and return the Millionaire to Primera. The Franco-Argentine was important in the last stretch of the ascent and, thanks to his goals, that Matías Almeyda team was able to return to the top flight.

However, a year later, Trezeguet could not achieve continuity with Ramón Díaz as DT and went on loan to Newell’s. When his link with Lepra ended, the striker tried to return to River with Gallardo, but was ignored and decided to go to India, where he ended his career.

Six years later, Trezeguet did not hang around and told why he did not retire at River: “When I returned from Newell’s I spoke clearly with (Marcelo) Gallardo. My idea was to retire at River. I knew that I was not going to be able to fulfill everything that Marcelo asked for, but I was interested in being part of the group. At the time I wanted to talk to (Fernando) Cavenaghi to see if he had a problem with me, but he never answered my calls. “

“I had an encounter with Gallardo and (Enzo) Francescoli, but then they didn’t give me any more answers. No one answered the phone for me. I called Cavenaghi, Gallardo and Enzo, but they did not answer me. With Ramón I had a very clear situation, from the beginning I knew that he did not take me into account and that is why I went to Newell’s. I found it very loyal that Ramón was clear and told me that he did not take me into account. The rest was very indirect with me. I pretended that guys who lived through soccer spoke openly to me and said they didn’t love me anymore, “added Trezeguet.

Although Gallardo did not want to answer the phone, the former Juventus took the opportunity to praise him for his work: “Currently, I have no problem with Gallardo nor do I have a grudge. For the Boca fan, Gallardo is a constant nightmare. He proved that he is a perfectionist and has an extraordinary technical staff. He wants to continue demonstrating his qualities and has a huge growth margin, “he closed in dialogue with DirecTV.

