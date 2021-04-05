04/05/2021 at 11:47 AM CEST

Nil Banos

Fabio Quartararo is a very expressive rider. Both for joys and sorrows. Today He had to shout, but shout for joy. He signed his first win of the season after setting off a sensational comeback. Carrerón de ‘El Diablo’.

“I have not won so many races so far that it is difficult to say which is the best I have done, but this one today has been incredible and special”Quartararo said as soon as he took off his helmet and got off his M1 in the closed park. “I was in eighth or seventh position and I knew I had to save tires for last, but when I saw Maverick I told myself it was time to start overtaking.explained the French Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider. And boy did he make a helmet himself.

“I had always dreamed of winning here in Qatar. It didn’t go to the first last week but it has been today, to the second.”He pointed to the ’20’ with a smile on his face. “I want to thank all my people for their support at all times and nothing, tonight I will celebrate it by eating a McDonald’s hamburger”, concluded ‘El Diablo’.

