“I had a very bad time” – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

YosStop attacked a few weeks ago against Barbara de Regil, whom she accused of trying to blackmail her into promoting her protein.

Now that youtuber Caeli denounced in networks YosStop for bullying him for years, Barbara de Regil decided to break the silence about her experience with Yoseline Hoffman.

Barbara de Regil identified himself as one more victim “from the mouth” of YosStop and called for promoting the dissemination of positive content on networks.

Bárbara de Regil on YosStop bullying: “I was also in her mouth”

On July 26, Caeli shared a video in which he spoke about various people, who he said have been victimized by YosStop, due to your ruthless criticism.

The recording, disseminated through YouTube, went viral in the context of the difficult situation he is experiencing YosStop, who is in jail on charges of spreading child pornography.

This made it possible for him to reach Barbara de Regil, who through his stories on Instagram expressed his support for Caeli, identifying himself as one more victim of YosStop.

“Wow @caeliyt MY SUPPORT FOR YOU 💔, What can I tell you? I was also in his mouth and I also had a very bad time 😔 ”BÁRBARA DE REGIL

Some of the things he said YosStop against Barbara de Regil They focused on the support that the actress expressed for the Green Party in the electoral ban and how she tried to defend herself for it.

“I play the victim because that is how they are in the soap operas that I have appeared and last and foremost, he continues to lie that he was not sold to the Green Party. Get to that level of cheek to say, no yes was my honest and honest opinion. I asked myself: who the hell believes him? She’s a liar and she’s a bastard, she blatantly lies to everyone’s face ”YOSSTOP

Source: SDP