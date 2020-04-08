Germán Pezzella, central of the Fiorentina, has revealed how it has overcome the coronavirus. The former of Betis He has been in his house for a month, confined, and Olé recounted his experience in a newspaper: «I had that shit, to put it in some way, of thinking: mañana Will I wake up tomorrow without being able to breathe, will I be complicated or not?‘. You never know what can happen. I tried to take it easy so as not to convey fear to the people I love. But internally, when you are in bed or looking at the ceiling and start to think or read news, you say: ‘uh, and I am with this virus, we are going to see where it affects, which way it takes you…’. And you are also afraid that being an athlete will have some sequel in your lungs … I don’t know: a lot of questions that one asks oneself ».

«It is not easy: I have been locked up for practically a month. I complied with the mandatory quarantine of not being in contact with anyone. Today here all you can do is go to the supermarket, but thank God we are lucky that they can send us food homeThen I also avoid going because they are huge queues of people, you wait outside, “he added.

Soccer is still stopped in practically all of Europe and without a return date. In Italy, as in Spain, they study different scenarios, but the delicate current situation makes it impossible for a return date to be ventured. The coronavirus has closed the king sport.