Marcus Jordansecond oldest son of Michael Jordan, He shared in an intimate interview with TMZ some of the aspects of his life offering interesting revelations. “It was in high school that I realized what my father had been. I was one of the best in the state and the games were full of people who came to see me play. There was a lot of pressure, but I already saw what happened with my brother Jeffrey so I wore it more normally, “he said. “My mother made sure that we kept our feet on the ground, even though our childhood was not normal; we were children who played the PlayStation on a private plane. But the only bad thing about being my father’s son is that people always look for something of him when he approaches me, “said a man who has managed to guide his life after leaving basketball.

05/12/2020 03:05

We review what they are dedicated to and what lifestyle the offspring of the best in history lead, two of whom tried to emulate their father.

Keep reading









.