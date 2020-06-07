I got tired of fighting for us when he stopped believing in himself. | Pexels

I got tired of fighting for us when he stopped believing in himselfI wanted someone who would shine with their own light, who could admire, inspire and motivate me to go for my dreams, not someone who became a burden and was satisfied with what I could achieve.

And is that love is curious. When we decide to live with company and share life with someone else, we expect them to give us a great life, I do not mean materially, I speak of support, of encouragement, we stay with those who seem to believe in us and if we feel safe then we say: here it is.

You don’t choose the most handsome, you don’t choose the one with the most money, choose the one who seems to be the best to heal, to live everything that we have ever lacked and that is why it is required that you do not doubt yourself. Like everyone, it has its moments, but if it is always like this, if it conforms, if she learns to depend on us by will and not by necessity, love ends.

I have heard many such stories, great love stories that ended because she simply got tired of waiting for him, that he did not wake up to life and build something new with her. It happened to me, I got tired of always being the one who chose, the one who decided, the one who proposed, I got tired of there being no surprises.

Self love should not be missing from anyone

Don’t think that I gave up easily, I told him, I pushed him, I looked for ways to help him, but he didn’t want to move and I reached the limit of understanding that I could not decide for him, so I left, I preferred to remember what it had been than to stay with the idea of ​​that man without a path and with an uncertain future.

To some degree it was comfortable getting away with it, but eventually it got tired and I wanted more. It is not ambition, it is not interest, it is knowing and understanding that there can always be something better and working on it every day to really build something of your own, unique, strong and unforgettable. He got tired, leaned on my effort and my self-esteem did not allow me to continue like this.

I do not know if one day I will understand it, if I will recover that desire to aspire to more, but if that moment does not come now, perhaps in another life we ​​can be what we dream of, not this one. I am writing this letter to you so that you know: in love for couples many things are healed, we grow together, but the dependence that one might have on the other destroys everything.

