These are just some of the pearls he has left Charles Barkley, one of the best power forwards in history. His figures are crazy, reaching seasons of 28.3 points (1987-88) and 14.6 rebounds (86-87). Eleven times All-Star and MVP in 1993, but always lacked the ring. The culprit was Jordan.

I got them without a ring like Jordan to Charles Barkley

Bad bunny

On the finals of ’93 that faced the Suns of Barkley and the Bulls from Jordan little more can you add to the very complete article by Alberto Clemente in AS from last week. This refers to Bad bunny in This bastard is me, next to Anuel, When he sings “I have no ring like Jordan to Charles Barkley”. In a theme for ego trip so common of the genre, the two singers reaffirm themselves as the best of the moment (something that, on the other hand, few will discuss) and Bad Bunny does not miss the shot with this reference. He admits that there are other artists of the highest level like Barkley, but he is Jordan, the best of all time, and he is not comparable.

He is not the only athlete Benito and Emmanuel mention in a letter that already has more than 35 million visits on YouTube alone. One of them is LeBron, whose relationship with Bad Bunny deserves a separate chapter.

From the ring to the pool

They want to knock me down, Flow Mayweather in Las Vegas

Anuel

If Jordan is the proper name that is most frequently repeated in reggaeton (LeBron is not far behind), the second is surely Mayweather. The charisma, the money (totally astronomical figures) and being the best in his sport lead him to be the perfect figure for these songs. In this case, Anuel is compared to the American style and mentions his 50-0 record. He is unbeatable in any city, but if he likes to fight in one city it is in Las Vegas, where he moves the most money and where he has won his last fifteen fights. 26 of those 50 wins have been in the Nevada desert.

Michael Phelps pulls ‘pa’ back swimming in a billion

Bad bunny

After the mentioned mention of LeBron, Bad Bunny continues in one of his stanzas talking about Michael Phelps, the swimmer with the most Olympic gold medals 23. There are no words to describe Phelps as an athlete. As for his heritage, he does not remotely reach the Mayweather figures but Celebrity Net Worth and Money nation They estimated between 50 and 80 million dollars that he could have earned. Gazette Review values ​​sponsorship revenue at about $ 7 million in the years after Beijing 2008 and in 12 after London 2012.

