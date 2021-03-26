03/26/2021 at 23:53 CET

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, one of the most controversial footballers in the world, has returned to the national team. By all it is known and known that the Swede loves himself, he is a tough guy and nobody can stand up to him, but in eThese days he has been showing his most human side. A week ago he posted a post on his Instagram social network where, with a photo dressed in the Swedish national team shirt, he accompanied it with the text: “God is back.” But at the press conference earlier in the week, he broke down and cried, excited for his return.

He had left the national team in 2016, practically 5 years ago. This is why, after his return match, he opened up: “It was like the first game I played with the national team. It tickled my stomach, I got goose bumps. I wasn’t nervous, I was motivated “.

“The feeling was amazing. I only missed the Swedish fans because the last time I played here was with a full stadium and the atmosphere is different when it’s full.. But the rest was amazing. I was very happy, very proud, “added the Milan striker.. He helped his national team get off to a good start in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating Georgia 1-0 with an assist from him. Always nonconformist, he also claimed that he could have done more.

Confident as ever, his numbers allow him to remain Zlatan, as he likes to say. 15 goals in 15 Serie A matches, plus another 3 between the Cup and the Europa League, define him as one of the most decisive footballers in the Italian league championship. And he knows: “When I play, I try to do my thing. You never know what happens on the court. There is nothing I have planned. They are impulsive things. I see the situations and try to do what I think is the best for each situation. I can still do those moves, those ninja things. It’s still in me, even though I’m 39 years old. “

A curious fact of his ‘redebut’ was that for the first time he sang the national anthem, he had promised it to his coach: “He had promised Janne that he would sing. I learned the lyrics “