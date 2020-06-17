Natti Natasha is one of the most influential and shocking reggaeton makers of the last. Everything she plays makes her a success, that’s why she is the queen of collaborations and with her songs she has shown that women have urban music power. This has been demonstrated by becoming the Latin artist with the most views on YouTube.

Although she is « sweet » and « delicate », she is also a strong and seasoned woman, that is why the women identify so much with their themes. As well as his latest single, « Que mal te fue », a song in which he is still at war against any type of abuse.

In conversation with LISTÍN DIARIO, the woman from Santiago expressed that she is a person who respects herself and respects others, for that reason she does not tolerate infidelity. “To this day I don’t think I could endure infidelity, which for me is a lack of respect. In real life I am that much of free expression. I say what I think is correct and it is my way of being ”.

About your marriage

And so direct the Santiago woman spoke about the images of her wedding that have gone viral on social networks, where she appears dressed as a bride with a simple and almost angelic appearance next to her husband at the time.

The interpreter of « The best version of me » confirmed that she was married years ago, but it is a chapter that has already closed.

“Yes, everyone knew that (about the wedding). I was 21 years old. It was in the Dominican Republic, but I got divorced and closed the chapter ”.

The artist denied that she was married twice, once in New York: “People will always say many comments, many things and they will add, but there I have nothing to say«

Haters don’t affect you

With the originality that characterizes her, the singer said that she is not affected by negative comments on social networks. However, he is always attentive to what his followers say, interacts with them and that is why he offers them a glimpse of his personal life.

Natti has a community of almost 25 million followers on her Instagram account and is very active in it. She always shares everything she does in the workplace and a few other sensual photographs that show that she not only has one of the most influential voices in Latin music, but an exuberant body, of which she is proud.

An example of that is reflected in the home video of “Que mal te fue”, which she herself produced and has already had nearly 17 million views on YouTube and has been number on other digital platforms. So much so that she was recently the cover of “Viva Latino”, Spotify’s most important Latin music list.

News that he shared with all his followers receiving thousands of congratulatory comments, including from Paris Hilton, one of the most famous socialite and millionaire in the world and with whom she said she has a beautiful friendship.

There is no doubt that in any collaboration that Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista is, the reggaeton’s real name, it is a guaranteed success and the numbers do not allow us to say otherwise. She has recorded with some of the most important music artists and soon comes with a new collaboration that she herself has defined as a “dream come true”.

Although she hasn’t given much detail, Natti said this artist is « super big » and important and someone she greatly admires.

Bruno Mars and Lauryn Hills

In that same sense, the voice of “Sin pijama” revealed that apart from that artist, with whom her new song soon comes out, someone with whom she has always wanted to record is Bruno Mars and Lauryn Hills, who has been a fan since she was a child and one of her inspirations in music for her messages of empowerment for women in her songs.

The most “criminal” woman enjoys a good moment in her career, but she does not stop working and giving the best to all her fans. Just before the pandemic of the new coronavirus, he was working on his next album, the same one that had to stop due to the health crisis.

However, he has returned to it again and is preparing the songs, some solo and other new collaborations. Natti promised that all his followers will be able to enjoy his album by the end of the year.