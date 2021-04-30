“I go to bed after concerts without showering, I’m that pig”

Dani Martín was in charge of putting the musical touch in El hormiguero this Thursday, where he presented his new video clip, How I would like to tell you, a song dedicated to his sister who passed away 12 years ago and that belongs to his latest album, Whatever I feel like.

Pablo motos asked him what his parents had told him about the song, to which the singer replied that “I showed it to them almost at the end in case it raised any pain, but they loved itThey really enjoyed the premiere of the video clip. “

The host couldn’t help but compliment his Platinum guest: “I think you have done one of the most beautiful songs of your career”. Martín, grateful, replied that “it is written from the smile and from the moment in which you have already healed that wound. It is a tribute to my sister and all those who have left us“.

After commenting on more curiosities of the subject, the news of the tour and the success he is having with the album, The Valencian wanted the singer to reveal to the viewers of the Antena 3 program some of his hobbies.

“I hate showering in hotels because when we go on tour it is not the same as when you go on vacationYou go to one with the nice sheets, but instead we go to hotels where 30 people are going to work and if you throw a lot of the sheet you can split it around the feet, “said Martín.

The singer acknowledged that “I am a bit disgusted to shower in hotels. If we only do a concert, I leave my house showered, do the sound check, the concert, sleep and return to Madrid without showering”.

And he added: “Yes, I get into bed after the concert without showering, I’m that pig, but the shower theme disgusts me, especially the hotels that have a bathtub. “But Martín wanted to go into details:” I think the remote control of the televisions is what has the most shit in the hotel. “

Motos agreed with his guest: “The remote control has never been cleaned by anyone.” The artist also commented that “never walk barefoot on hotel room carpet“.

A surprise and a live song

After the interview, some graffiti artists painted on methacrylate panels to dedicate their work to Martín, who later he sang live the song How I would like to tell you accompanied by a symphony orchestra.